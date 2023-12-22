M7 agrees satellite distribution for four channels

Luxembourg-based pay TV outfit M7 Group, owned by Canal+ Group, has extended a long-standing partnership with CLT-UFA HBD for the satellite distribution of four new linear TV channels.

Following the new agreement, M7 Platform Services has been providing RTL Hungary since December 15 with a full-service satellite distribution solution for Kölyökklub (Kid’s Club), Moziklub (Cinema Club), Sorozatklub (Serial Club) and RTL OTTHON (RTL Home) via the Thor 7 satellite at 1° West.

M7 said the agreement builds upon a long-standing partnership between the companies for the satellite distribution of the other RTL Hungary channels to both Direct One subscribers and third-party operators.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP platform content services at M7 Group, said: “We are very pleased to be selected by RTL Hungary for providing satellite distribution services for the 4 new channels, representing another vote of confidence for the M7 Platform Services team. Moreover, the channels are a great extension of the content offering for our Hungarian subscribers. We look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”

Norwegian telco Telenor recently struck an agreement to sell its Telenor Satellite subsidiary, operator of the Thor satellites to state-owned space outfit Space Norway.

Telenor said the sale price for the satellite division will be NOK2.36 billion on an enterprise value basis. As Space Norway is wholly owned by the Norwegian Government, the transaction is subject to approval by the Norwegian Parliament. Closing of the deal is expected in January 2024.