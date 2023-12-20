Samsung TV Plus adds raft of channels in the US

Samsung TV Plus, the TV manufacturing giant’s FAST and AVOD service, is expanding its content line-up in the US in the run-up to the holdiays, with a raft of new channels from A+E and other content.

The new content adds to Samsung’s offering of more than 330 channels in the US, along with on-demand content.

New channels include: American Pickers by History, focusing on hidden treasure; Hoarders by A&E – looking at the homes of people locked in a battle against compulsive hoarding; Flipping Nation on home renovation; 60 Days In by A&E – undercover exposés of jail life; Intervention by A&E – on addiction; History 365 – deeper dives on hit series from The History Channel; Storage Wars: LA by A&E on left-behind; Bring It! by Lifetime – theatrical rehearsals, battles, and rivalries; Little Women: LA by Lifetime; Mountain Men by History; I Survived… by A&E – survival stories; .Alone by History – also focusing on survival stories; Forged in Fire by History – a focus on swords and sword-craft, and Swamp People by History – on life in the Louisiana swamps.

Other channels on the platform include Hagerty – on cars and car culture; and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman – based on the family Western show.

Samsung TV Plus will also air more local news in the US, including Foxfrom Austin, Detroit, Milwaukee, Orlando, Phoenix, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

A refreshed movie offering for the holiday season will include channels Hallmark Movies & More, Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime, A Very Merry Murphy; Murray & McCarthy Marathon, Get Some Holiday Cheer, A Comedic Christmas, A Rockin’ Movie Hub NYE, and “Chase-mas” Marathon.