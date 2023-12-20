Wedotv launches FAST channels on Amazon Freevee in Germany

AVOD and FAST channel operator and platform provider Wedotv has launched all three of its FAST channels – Wedo Movies, Wedo Big Stories, and Wedo Sports – in Germany on Amazon’s free streaming service, Freevee.

These FAST channels will also be made available to Freevee viewers in the UK in the first quarter of 2024, revealed Wedotv co-CEO Philipp Rotermund.

Wedo Movies is a female-skewing movie channel, while Wedo Big Stories focuses on outdoor survival, nature and science documentaries, and lifestyle programming. Wedo Sports, meanwhile shows sport docs, series and news about athletes, teams and competitions.

Last month, it was announced that Wedo Movies and Wedo Big Stories channels will roll out on Samsung TV Plus in the Nordics, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“Having our FAST channels on the Freevee platform in Germany is a tremendous addition to our overall distribution footprint,” said Rotermund. “This year we have expanded internationally, but adding Freevee in our home territories of Germany – and soon the UK — truly solidifies Wedotv as a dominant FAST channel provider in those markets.”