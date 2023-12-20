Netgem forges partnership with Sony Liv

TV-as-a-Service offering Netgem TV has forged a strategic partnership with Asia TV content provider Sony Liv.

The partnership gives Sony LIV additional reach in the UK and Ireland. Netgem is releasing Sony LIV’s content library on its

service across its full range of Internet Service Provider distributors including TalkTalk and Community Fibre with an offer designed for Netgem TV customers.

For a subscription of £7.99 per month or £36.99 per year, Netgem users will have access to Sony LIV’s library consisting of original series, the latest Indian movies, and television content dubbed across Indian languages.

Within two years of its relaunch, Sony LIV has ramped up its library with a variety of content including Maharani, Rocket Boys, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Shark Tank India, amongst others.

In addition, users will be able to watch more than 40,000 hours of television content across Indian languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali and more.

Netgem TV allows users to pick services based on their interests, resulting on an à la carte basis. The addition of Sony Liv to Netgem TV’s portfolio further expands the platform’s lineup of Asian content.

Sony Liv has formed partnerships with multiple Asian content providers, including Eros Now, Bollywood Prime, BSB

Drama and YRF Music, and more.

Sylvain Thevenot, managing director of Netgem TV said: “Having the best Indian content is extremely valuable in increasing the overall value of our service and therefore the value of the Fibre & TV bundle of our ISP partners like TalkTalk and Community Fibre. Sony LIV continues to be successful in bringing unique stories and blockbuster movies to Indian and now viewers in the UK.”