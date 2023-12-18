Kinostar launches Turkish movie FAST channel

Germany-based programming distributor Kinostar is launching its first-ever FAST channel, Turk on Video Free, in collaboration with Paris-based software-as-a-service streaming tech provider OKAST. The channel will be available on Amazon Freevee.

Presenting a selection of Turkish movies, Turk on Video Free is being pitched as a complimentary, linear counterpart to Kinostar’s Turk on Video channels, accessible on Amazon Channels in German-speaking Europe, Benelux, and Scandinavia

This FAST channel is launched under the umbrella of European consortium FAST4EU, co-funded by the EU, which has been supporting the creation and launch of FAST channels to audiences across the European Union since 2022.

OKAST specializes in OTT/FAST/live streaming services and is the driving force behind the FAST4EU Consortium.

“Turkish content holds a prominent position globally, being widely acclaimed. Following successful screenings in European cinemas and availability on various platforms such as TVOD, EST, and SVOD channels, we are thrilled to collaborate with our partner, OKAST, via FAST4EU consortium, to make this content accessible to an even broader audience, free of charge and supported by advertisements,” said Michael Roesch, CEO of Kinostar

“The introduction of this new channel in Germany serves as another testament to the excellence and variety of European content formats eligible for the innovative distribution model known as FAST. By targeting the Turkish community, this new channel exemplifies the ability of FAST to engage multiple and diverse audiences on a significant platform such as Amazon Freevee,” said Cédric Monnier, CEO, Co-founder OKAST.