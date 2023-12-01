Zattoo targets German housing market as end of collective contracts approaches

German-language area streamer and technology company Zattoo is targeting the German housing association market that will be opened up next year when associations are forbidden from bundling TV services from a single provider in with rental costs.

Zattoo is launching Zattoo Smart HD, a new offering for €6.49 a month, with access to 160 TV channels in HD.

Collective contracts from housing associations will come to an end in July 2024, opening up the market for around 12 million households in Germany.

The package includes popular channels such as RTL, ProSieben, Sat.1, Vox, ARD, ZDF and others. Users can save by taking out a Zattoo Smart HD annual subscription for €74.99. The package is available on TV sets from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Hisense, Loewe and TV brands based on Android TV or Google TV (such as Sony, Philips, Grundig or TCL).

Zattoo Smart HD is also available via streaming players such as Apple TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast or other Android TV/Google TV devices, giving it access to most of the 70% of German homes that already own an internet-capable TV.

The service is available free of charge for 30 days and users can also cancel monthly.

“With Zattoo Smart HD, we want to convince tenants, who now finally have freedom of choice for their television connection, of the advantages of Internet television. With our price of just 6.49 euros per month, Zattoo Smart HD Stand now costs up to four euros less than the outdated cable version or the competitors’ offerings. While cable providers are currently announcing price increases, Zattoo is becoming significantly cheaper,” said Constanze Gilles, head of the direct-to-consumer business at Zattoo.

“We see great demand among cable TV households for a simple and affordable TV offering with high picture quality. With Zattoo Smart HD we can do exactly that. In exchange for mobile television and the possibility of parallel use, we offer a particularly low price and a larger selection of channels with better picture quality. So if you want to switch quickly and easily, Zattoo is exactly the right choice.”