Apple and Paramount reportedly mulling streaming partnership

Apple and Paramount are mulling a streaming partnership that could see Apple TV+ and Paramount+ offered as a bundle with a discount, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the pair have been in talks about a possible tie-up to more effectively compete with market leader Netflix.

According to the Journal, talks are still at an early stage. However, a discounted bundle of the two services could have an impact at a time when streamers are collectively looking to increase their prices as part of a new focus on profitability rather than simply extending their footprint.

Both Apple TV+ and Paramount+ have been subject to price increases of their own this year. Neither are close to being market leaders, and a tie-up could make commercial sense at a time when larger players in video are seeking to build bigger streaming bundles, such as Disney’s plan to bundle Disney+ with Hulu and Warner Bros. Discovery’s creation of Max, combining HBO Max with Discovery+.

Paramount itself meanwhile moved from bundling Paramount+ with Showtime to combining them in a single unified offering in the US.