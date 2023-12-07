EE TV launches with Apple TV 4K box option

EE TV, the new TV offering from BT’s consumer-facing brand, has launched, and has revealed that it will be available as an app on Apple TV 4K boxes, and with a free multiroom service.

The EE TV service, trailed in October, will launch on Apple TV 4K is a new app with a bespoke TV guide – offering consumers a live TV experience featuring over 70 Freeview channels including BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, plus a new EE branded remote control.

EE is offering a free six-months trial of Apple TV+ to its customers. Other apps on the service include BBC iPlayer, Sky channels from NOW, Netflix, TNT Sports, and discovery+.

In addition to Apple TV 4K, EE is also making the service available via an aerial-free EE TV Box Pro featuring 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, the option to pause and rewind TV with storage for up to 600 hours of recordings over Wi-Fi, alongside the EE TV Box Mini.

The Apple TV 4K app, which gives access to live free and premium TV channels as well as on-demand and catch-up content, will feature a bespoke TV guide as well as an EE branded remote.

The EE TV Box Pro meanwhile comes with live pause and rewind, up to 600 hours of recording, access to apps, catch-up TV and unified search, as is Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR-ready.

The EE TV Box Mini provides pause and rewinde for up to two hours, access to apps, seven-day catch-up, unified search and is also Dolby Atmos and 4K HDR-ready.

EE is providing those who choose either an EE TV with Apple TV 4K, EE TV Box Pro or EE TV Box Mini with an additional EE TV Box mini multi-room option at no extra cost. With an extra box, customers can watch EE TV in multiple rooms.

The service comes with five package options – Sport including TNT Sport, priced at £18, Entertainment, fearturiong Sky Altantic and Siky Max and featuring a Nettflix Basic plan, for £20, an extended Big Entertainment offering for £30, Big Sport for £43, and an all-in ‘Full Works’ package for £76.

Add-on packages are also available, including Now packages, Netflix, TNT Sport, Apple TV+ Asian Mix and Prime Video.

Marc Allera, CEO of EE, said: “The launch of EE TV is one of the first significant strides we’re taking since launching New EE. The service is built for busy households, and we believe it will elevate the TV experience for consumers across the UK. With the first-of-its kind EE TV App on Apple TV 4K, and our new powerful EE set-top-boxes – customers get a slick and premium experience for watching the best entertainment, sport and movies via our range of flexible content packages, which they can add or remove as required.”