FITE to become TrillerTV

Combat sport streaming service, FITE, has revealed as part of a rebrand it will be renamed TrillerTV.

The rebrand sees the sports company have closer alignment with parent company Triller. Under the new name, the PPV platform, subscription channel, and FAST channel will all continue to deliver sports content.

Founded in 2015, FITE currently has 8 million registered users worldwide. The streaming hub houses a wide range of combat sport, along with football, basketball and motorsports. It recently picked up the rights to Liga Portugal through to the 2025/2026 season. Speaking to DTVE, FITE’s COO Mike Weber also revealed sumo wrestling and a new arm-wrestling competition will roll out on the platform in the first quarter of next year.

“Now that we’ve proven FITE in 10s of thousands of live events from all over the world, it’s time to expand to more content verticals under our new brand TrillerTV,” Kosta Jordanov, co-founder and CEO of TrillerTV, said, “We will be adding new sports categories, more premium brand promotions, and continuing to improve our technology to give the best user experience in streaming sports and entertainment.”

“We are thrilled to realise one of the core objectives of the acquisition of FITE. The launch of TrillerTV is the culmination of the strategy of expansion from their combat sports roots to broader sports content and even broader entertainment verticals across the globe. TrillerTV is a great example of Triller’s open-garden approach of delivering high quality entertainment on every platform; mobile phones, PCs, streaming devices, set-top-boxes and gaming consoles.” added Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller.