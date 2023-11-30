Liga Portugal lands on FITE

Sports streaming hub FITE has acquired the broadcasting rights to Liga Portugal for markets in the UK and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia through to 2026.

Starting from December 2, FITE will stream Liga Portugal matches live in English. The deal will kick off from the twelfth matchday of the season, with it covering the remainder of the season and the entirety of the 2025/2026 season.

The partnership with Liga Portugal, marks part of FITE’s wider plans to expand its football coverage, with the recent addition of the AFC Champions League on the platform.

Adam Bigwood, vice president of subscriptions at FITE said: “This exclusive deal, with one of Europe’s finest leagues, highlights our dedication to providing diverse and premium sports content to our global audience. As we continue to expand our football offerings, FITE remains at the forefront of delivering superior sports and entertainment through our advanced technology platform.”

The deal with Liga Portugal was handled by the sports marketing agency Sportfive, on behalf of FITE.