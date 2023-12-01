BritBox International surpasses 3.4m subscribers

British entertainment streamer BritBox International, co-owned by BBC Studios and ITV, has surpassed 3.4 million subscribers globally.

The streaming service which operates in eight territories – the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland – has seen an increase of 15% in its membership since the start of 2023.

Britbox is home to recent high-end originals and co-productions including Stonehouse, Time, Sherwood, Beyond Paradise, Payback and soon to launch Archie.

The service has also just acquired British crime drama Blue Lights from the BBC for the U.S. and Canada.

Northern Ireland-set Series One of Blue Lights transmitted on BBC One and iPlayer earlier this year. It was directed by Gilles Bannier, co-created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films, and co-created and produced by Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

The BBC announced that the drama will return for a second 6 x 60’ series. BritBox International have signed