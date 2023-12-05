Parrot Analytics: Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible climbs to the top in Russia

Despite being unavailable in Russia, TV series from leading streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ continue to attract audiences in the region. Amazon Prime Video’s adult animation Invincible for the week running 19 – 25 November, topped Parrot Analytics’ top 10 digital originals in Russia.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.



Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

The second season of Invincible attracted a score of 32.45 times the demand of an average show. The streaming service was the most favoured by Russian audiences, with The Boys earning a rating of 22.71 in fourth and Gen V in ninth with an score of 19.35.

Disney+ action series Loki followed closely behind Invincible, climbing to second spot. The spin-off Marvel show attracted 30.69 times the demand of an average show.

Streaming leader Netflix also led the pack with Amazon Prime Video, featuring three times on the chart. Squid Game (27.85) landed in third out of the top shows, with Stranger Things (22.45) appearing in mid-pack and One Piece (19.25) rounding of the list. The Netflix Original Black Mirror watched via Apple TV’s iTunes also joined the list in seventh.

Russian shows Trudnye Podrostki on more.TV and Middle Lane Vampires also featured on the chart.