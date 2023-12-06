Disney ups price of Disney+ Premium in UK

Disney has now upped the price of its Premium package in the UK, with the service costing £10.99 per month or £109.90 a year, up from £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

All existing customers will be moved to the new premium plan but will be given the option to switch to a less expensive tier if they so choose. The Premium tier has no ads, allows users to stream on four devices at once, includes download for offline viewing and video quality of up to 4K UHD.

The move is part of a drive by the studio to improve the profitability of its streaming offering – a drive that will also see it follow Netflix by cracking down on password sharing next year.

Disney’s price rise follows price hikes from rival streamers Netflix and Apple TV+.

Disney+ users in the UK can now choose between Disney+ Standard with Ads, which costs £4.99 a month and allows users to stream on two devices at once, but does not include downloads and restricts video quality to 1080p, Disney+ Standard, which has no ads but is otherwise similar to the ad-supported version, for £7.99, and Disney+ Premium.

Disney+ upped the price of its US service in October, with users offered a choice between Disney+ Standard with ads fodr US$7.99 and Disney+ Premium for US$13.99. US customers can also choose bundles that tie Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.