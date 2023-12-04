Amazon Prime Video becomes exclusive broadcasting home of ICC Cricket in Australia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and media giant Amazon have signed a four-year agreement for Prime Video to exclusively live broadcast ICC cricket events in Australia.

Prime Video Australia will have the exclusive streaming rights to all ICC men’s and women’s cricket competitions, including the Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophy, U19s and the World Test Championship Final.

Under the partnership which kicks off in January 2024, the streaming powerhouse will feature 448 live games from 2024 to 2027 in Australia as part of Prime membership at no extra cost.

The deal comes off back of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 where Australia took home the win in the final battle against India. According to the cricket body, coverage of the tournament broke streaming and broadcast records worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership, ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice said: “The recently concluded Men’s Cricket World Cup has highlighted the interest and passion for ICC Events across the globe, and especially in Australia where cricket fans have enjoyed the recent success of their men’s and women’s teams. We look forward to working with Prime Video Australia to provide an innovative coverage of world class cricket to more fans in Australia.”

Head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, Hushidar Kharas added: “The Cricket World Cup is one of the most viewed sporting events in the world; the recently concluded edition was watched by hundreds of millions of people! Over the next four years, Prime members in Australia will be able to watch their favourite cricket teams and players compete for the game’s biggest prize, on demand, on the device of their choice—exclusively on Prime Video.”