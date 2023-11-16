Amazon Prime Video unveils new India-dedicated sports channel

Amazon Prime Video has launched a dedicated sports channel in partnership with India’s streaming service Fancode on Prime Video Channels in the local region.

FanCode has an exclusive rights and partnerships with ICC Pathways, Cricket West Indies, EFL, CONMEBOL, Volleyball World & FIBA. Subscribers can watch tournaments such as the Carabao Cup, Women’s Big Bash League, FIFA U17 World Cup, Barclays Women’s Super League, AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, and Yuva Kabaddi, amongst others.

The new channel FanCode sees subscribers have access, with additional access to the Super Smash and England tour of the West Indies later in the year.

It debuts on Prime Video Channels at the discounted introductory price of INR 249 annually, featuring over 15 different sports including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball and horse racing.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “FanCode wants to reach every sports fan across the country and this association with Prime Video is a step in that direction. We are excited to bring our premium content to Prime Video Channels and further increase our reach. The fact that FanCode will be the first sports platform on the service makes the collaboration even more special.”

Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with FanCode to offer our customers an immersive sport viewing experience with a line-up that spans multiple sports and geographies. We are certain that the diversity in programming, and the convenience of enjoying all their favourite sports at a single destination, will delight sport lovers across the country. The addition of FanCode to Prime Video Channels also allows us to offer a comprehensive bouquet of entertainment, from international and local language content to kids-focused and now live sports.”