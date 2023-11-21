NextUp Live Comedy launches on LG Channels UK and Ireland

LG Electronics has partnered with sports specialist Extreme International to include NextUp Live Comedy content on the manufacturer’s FAST platform LG Channels in the UK and Ireland.

NextUp Live Comedy from the comedy-on-demand streamer, launched on LG Channels at the start of the month. The new FAST channel’s content includes stand-up comedy performances from rising and famous stars across UK’s renowned comedy venues and festivals, such as Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Festival.

During November and December, NextUp Live Comedy programming will air on Saturday at GMT 9pm, as well as world premieres of comedy exclusive to the channel.

NextUp comedy-on-demand streaming platform founded in 2016 which has recorded, live streamed and distributed shows featuring UK comedy’s biggest names and upcoming talent via its 24/7 streaming channel.

“Our partnership with Extreme and LG Channels will bring our live comedy content to new audiences, enabling huge growth for our channel, the acts we represent, and the venue partners we work with.” said Sarah Henley, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of NextUp.

Mark Dodd, managing director media metwork for Extreme added, “Our collaboration with NextUp Comedy and LG Channels is a great opportunity to expand the range of entertainment we offer to our 20 million fans and viewers worldwide.”

Matthew Broughton, director, Europe Smart TV content & services, said: “We are thrilled to partner with NextUp Comedy to bring this fantastic channel to the LG Channels platform. This is a great addition to LG’s portfolio of free, quality entertainment available to LG Smart TV customers.”

NextUp Live Comedy is available now on LG Channels on Channel 420 in the UK and Ireland.