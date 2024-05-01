Asia news channel CNA launches on Freeview UK

Asia-focused news and current affairs FAST channel CNA has launched on UK free-to-view TV platform Freeview.

The Mediacorp-owned platform delivers the latest news from Asia, along with documentaries and current affairs programmes focused on the continent.

CNA’s channel’s programming includes daily news updates from the Asian region on Asia Tonight, an-depth look into developments from Greater China, Japan, and the Korean Peninsula on East Asia Tonight, and investigative documentary series Undercover Asia.

The four-part series The New Silk Road, examining China’s plan to create new trading routes will also feature on CNA, along with the historical travelogue Mark of Empire, exploring Southeast Asian empires – Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said: “CNA has been reporting on global developments through an Asian lens since it was launched 25 years ago. With its extensive network of correspondents, CNA has evolved from a regional news brand to a global brand. Today, CNA is one of the most sought out sources of news as well as high-quality documentaries about Asia. In fact, in the past decade, CNA has won more than 500 international awards, largely for its engaging documentaries. We are pleased to introduce the CNA brand and our in-depth coverage of Asia to viewers across the United Kingdom, as part of our concerted efforts to grow our global audience.”

Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox’s head of business development, added: “Our mission extends beyond mere entertainment; it is about fostering a deeper understanding of Asia through authentic narratives and firsthand perspectives. Through this alliance, we aspire to enhance our viewers’ appreciation and comprehension of Asia’s complexities.”

Channelbox provides channels in the UK via digital-terrestrial platform Freeview through a hybrid IP offering.