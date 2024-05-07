Pluto TV launches six A+E Networks channels in Canada

Paramount Global’s FAST platform Pluto TV has bolstered its offering in Canada with the addition of six new series channels from international content provider A+E Networks.

Among the line-up of A+E Networks’ channels are Dance Moms, AX MEN, Duck Dynasty, Dog The Bounty Hunter, Modern Marvels, and Tiny House Nation.

Dance Mom features past episodes from seasons 1-8 of the hit reality series. The show which originally aired between 2011 and 2017 followed the Junior Elite Team at choreographer Abby Lee Miller’s dance studio.

The AX Men channel will show seasons 1-10 of the reality show, which follows a group of lumberjacks tackle the logging season in various locations on the Pacific Coast.

Duck Dynasty showcases seasons 1-11, is centred on the Robertson family behind a multi-million-dollar sporting empire.

Dog The Bounty Hunter includes seasons 1-9 of the reality series, featuring the real-life bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman and his family as they chase down fugitives in the Hawaiian islands

Modern Marvels will showcase seasons 2-20 from The History Channel show, which tells the stories of the inventors behind everyday items, technological advancements, and man-made wonders.

Lastly, the Tiny House Nation channel behind the popular home and lifestyle series, includes seasons 1-5. The show tours the world in search of unique tiny homes, 500 square feet or less.

“We are thrilled to showcase six new channels which will serve to underscore our commitment to provide Canadians with an expanding array of iconic brands and captivating content,” said Vanessa Case, VP content, Pluto TV, Canada.