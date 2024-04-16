AMC Networks launches FilmMania channel in Romania

AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE), the global division of AMC Networks, has rolled out its film channel offering FilmMania in Romania.

FilmMania offers a selection of films across various genres, featuring a line-up of leading actors. The channel is tailored for providing entertainment to adults aged 35 to both urban and rural viewers, according to AMCNI CNE.

The channel which launched in Romania at the beginning of the month, is available via digital cable networks and satellite for viewers in Romania. AMCNI CNE said FilmMania is being offered by a number of pay TV operators in the region, including Orange and Vodafone.

Programming includes titles such as like The Magnificent Seven, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Terminator, The Fifth Element, Escape from New York, Dances with Wolves and Léon: The Professional.

“AMCNI CNE has constantly been seeking the opportunity to a wider distribution of its channels and to provide better service to consumers. We are pleased that we can respond to the choice of Romanian viewers with bringing FilmMania to the market. This shows both our strength and resilience which we align to serve our customers,” said Levente B. Málnay, MD & EVP, AMCNI Central and Northern Europe.

AMNI delivers programming to subscribers in more than 130 countries and territories. The business consists of global brands as well as popular, locally recognised channels in various programming genres. The company recently partnered with UK’s ITV to launch its content offerings AMC Stories and AMC Reality on the broadcaster’s streaming service ITVX. AMNI also appointed Antonio Ruiz as new managing director and executive vice president of AMC Networks International Southern Europe earlier this month.