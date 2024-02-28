wedotv launches on Intelsat, Sling, and Local Now in US

Swiss streaming platform, Wedotv, has made the move into the US market with the launch of its FAST channels and AVOD channel.

FAST channel wedo big stories has launched on satellite provider Intelsat’s Galaxy 19 satellite, Sling Freestream, and Allen Media Group’s Local Now. wedo big stories focuses on themes such as outdoor survival, nature and science documentaries, and lifestyle programming.

The new channel wedo amor featuring telenovelas will also launch on Sling Freestream in March. wedo amor’s programming is sourced from producer/distributor Big Media, including tiles — Leonela, Cristal, La Dama de Rosa, Kassandra, Mi Gorda Bella, Mis Tres Hermanas, La Mujer de Judas, Angelica Pecado, and Juana La Virgen.

In addition, AVOD platform wedotv is now available on Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes, as well as in all major app stores in the US.

“Last year, we began our international rollout across Europe with a focus on providing each market with localized versions of our channels and securing distribution on a wide variety of platforms and apps. It’s an approach that has worked for our distribution partners as well as our advertisers,” notes Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO of wedotv. “The US is a challenging market due to its size and diversity, but with these channels we feel we are able to serve prominent audience sectors with offerings that are both high quality and free to view.”

“Telenovelas practically invented the concept of binge watching. They have dedicated fans who will spend hours watching their favorite characters go through trials and triumphs, loss and love,” said Chris Sharp, co-CEO, wedotv. “The initial response to wedo amor has been strong and we’re delighted to launch this in the US with Sling Freestream and Local Now.”