Vodafone and OXG to build FTTH to 900k Berlin homes

Vodafone Deutschland and OXG, the fibre joint-venture it created with Altice last year, have said they will build FTTH across Berlin in the next few years, covering up to 900,000 households investing up to €1 billion.

The expansion plan was announced in the German capital by Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s senator for economic affairs, energy and enterprises, Stefan Rüter, chief commercial officer of OXG Glasfaser, and Michael Jungwirth, member of the management board of Vodafone Germany.

Work on the fibre rollout will begin this year. OXG, which is paying particular attention to the suburbs of the capital, has committed to invest up to €7 billion in fibre across Germany by 2030. In Berlin alone, the expansion is being financed with up to one billion euros.

Vodafone marketing connections

Work in Berlin is starting with the Tempelhof-Schöneberg district. Vodafone is initially responsible for marketing the connections and providing services such as telephony, internet and TV. Collaborations with other telecommunications companies will follow, it said.

Giffey said: “We are working to make Berlin the number one innovation location in Europe. To achieve this, an excellent digital infrastructure for our 2.2 million households and companies is essential. With Gigabit and 5G We are already achieving top levels in terms of coverage, but we also want to be at the forefront of nationwide fibre coverage. Last year we were able to double the fibre networks and achieve a coverage of 34%. We are working with our strategy partners to achieve 100% for Berlin by 2028. I am pleased that Vodafone and OXG are part of this group. With their commitment, they are sending a strong signal for Berlin as a location for innovation and, with their planned 900,000 fibre connections, are providing additional impetus on our path to becoming the gigabit capital.”

Jungwirth said: “Gigabit must not be a privilege for residents of densely populated inner cities. With the expansion measure announced today, we are setting an example for fast internet even in the outskirts of Berlin. Thanks to our existing cable network with more than 1.4 million gigabit-capable landline connections and the upcoming FTTH expansion, we are bringing high-speed Internet to where it is needed – for the housing industry, for companies, homeowners and tenants. And in doing so, we are providing strong impetus for growth and economic performance and prosperity.”

Rüter said: “OXG has set itself the goal of taking Germany a big step forward on the path to digitisation. As a strategy partner of the state of Berlin, we are targeting up to 900,000 households with our fibre offensive. The capital is future-proof and is investing up to one billion euros for high-performance internet coverage right to your home. The declaration of intent that has already been signed is the basis of our cooperation and symbolizes our joint, partnership-based commitment to large-scale fibre expansion in Berlin. What is special for owners and residents is that the OXG fibre connection is free and we are expanding without achieving a pre-marketing quota.”