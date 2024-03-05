Tele Columbus to upgrade Lichtenberg homes to FTTH

German cable operator Tele Columbus expanded a partnership with housing group WGLi (Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg eG), which manages housing in the Lichtenberg district of Berlin with a commitment to upgrade the network to open-access FTTH.

Under a new deal, Tele Columbus will continue to supply over 10,000 households of the WGLi Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg eG with TV, Internet and telephone under the PŸUR brand. However, the new agreement also calls for full FTTH coverage of all homes by 2029.

The operator currently supplies WGLi households with a fibre connection into the building (FTTB) and speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Open access

The new agreement between WGLi and Tele Columbus also provides for an open access model, so that the fibre networks are available to other providers of telecommunications services on a rental basis.

Once the expansion projects have been completed, residents can use the same connection to select Internet offers from other providers without having to carry out further construction work.

“The expansion project will enable all apartments to be supplied with speeds in the future that exceed the gigabit speed that is currently available. All of our members and tenants benefit from this gain when streaming and mobile working. We look forward to FTTH fibre optic coverage with high reliability and stable bandwidths from PŸUR,” said Thomas Kleindienst, board member of WGLi Wohnungsgenossenschaft Lichtenberg eG.

“We welcome WGLi’s decision to implement the extensive fibre expansion with us and thank you for the trust you have placed in us as part of our long-standing collaboration. Together we are now opening another chapter in our proven partnership and will be able to offer all residents comprehensive fiber optic coverage right into their homes by 2029. When it comes to expanding a modern fiber optic infrastructure based on open networks, we remain the first point of contact for the housing industry,” said Christian Biechteler, chief sales officer housing industry & infrastructure and board member at Tele Columbus.