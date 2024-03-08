ESPN and ICC expand LatAm and Caribbean deal

Disney’s sports provider ESPN has extended its broadcasting partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The renewed agreement comes ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In the next eight years, across 51 territories in the Caribbean and Latin America, ESPN will have the media rights to all matches of the 12 men’s senior events and four U19 men’s events up until the end of 2031.

The sports broadcasting giant will show the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 which will take place on June 1-29. It will also deliver coverage on all matches of the four women’s senior events and two U19 women’s events until the end of 2027.

As part of the deal, ICC events will be available via ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean and digital streaming platform ESPN Play Caribbean across 33 territories. In another 18 LatAm countries, ICC cricket will be available through ESPN on the Star+ streaming platform.

The international cricket body first partnered with ESPN in 2012, commenting on the deal ICC’s chief executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We have a very exciting year coming up with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosted in the West Indies and the USA and have a huge opportunity to entertain and inspire a new generation of fans in the region.”

VP of programming & acquisitions at ESPN, Michael Walters said: “The extension of this agreement reinforces ESPN’s commitment to providing fans in the Caribbean and Latin America with high quality and locally relevant programming. There is no better way to demonstrate that commitment than with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup hosted by the West Indies and USA this summer. Our audiences in the region will be able to continue enjoying the International Cricket Council events for 8 more years extending our relationship that dates back to 2012.”