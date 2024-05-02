Waipu.tv secures Disney channels

German streamer waipu.tv has struck an agreement with The Walt Disney Company Germany covering free TV, pay TV and catch-up content. The three channels operated by Disney in Germany are now part of the waipu.tv offering.

The flagship Disney Channel is available in SD resolution in the waipu.tv Comfort package and in HD resolution in the Perfect Plus package. Users of the waipu.tv Perfect Plus package and the pay TV option also receive the two pay TV channels National Geographic and National Geographic Wild in HD at no additional cost.

Disney services can be accessed on multiple devices at the same time.

The pair’s agreement also includes catch-up content from the Disney Channel. After broadcast, these will be available on demand for customers of the respective package in the Disney media library in the waiputhek.

“With the Disney channels, we are significantly expanding our offering to include high-quality family entertainment. However, this is only a first step towards a long-term, multi-stage collaboration, which we are very much looking forward to,” said Markus Härtenstein , board member at Exaring AG , operator of waipu.tv.

Fabian Burger, director affiliate sales and platform distribution at The Walt Disney Company Germany, said: “We are very pleased to be able to further expand the reach of our FTV and PTV channels in German-speaking countries with this agreement and to establish waipu.tv as a strategic distribution partner.”