Waipu.tv adds Dolby 5.1, original sound and debuts hybrid stick

Exaring-owned German streamer Waipu.tv has begun offering a range of programmes in Dolby Audio 5.1 sound. The OTT outfit said it would also begin showing programmes in their original sound and with subtitles, provided the relevant TV providers offer these options.

Following a transition to 1080p50 Full HD a few months ago, waipu.tv has being offering Dolby Audio 5.1 for a more cinematic experience at home.

Viewers will now also be able to see films and series in their original language if the relevant broadcaster offers this. Subtitles for the hearing impaired are also available.

Waipu.tv said that a number of linear TV channels and many pay TV channels available with its service are offering original sound and Dolby Audio.

Hybrid stick launch

The latest addition to its service follows the launch by Waipu.tv last week of a new hybrid streaming stick, enabling users to access over-the-air channels as well as streaming services with a single device.

The streamer said this was the first device of its type to combine DVB-T2, DVB-C and IPTV reception.

Like other TV platform providers, Waipu.tv has a close eye on the ending of the practice of bundling cable TV access with rental fees by housing associations, set to come into effect in July this year.

The streamer commissioned market research that it said showed about half of the 12 million homes affected by the change would look to stick with cable, but that many of rthese value dthe smart functionality offered by IPTV.

The company is pitching the device as suitable for those undecided about whether to change provider or who want to add new functionality to their current offering, as it allows them to switch between different inputs.

“With the waipu.tv Hybrid Stick, we offer a bridge technology that seamlessly and without stress transfers the user from the old TV reception channels to modern and future-proof IPTV with waipu.tv. Users can initially continue to use what they are familiar with, but at the same time discover the new digital convenience functions and a significantly broader range of content,” said Markus Härtenstein, board member at Exaring.