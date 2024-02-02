News

Parrot Analytics: Prime Video’s ‘Hazbin Hotel’ leads top ten in the Netherlands

Melissa Kasule
Amazon Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video leads the race or Parrot’s top 10 digital originals in the Netherlands for the week running January 21-27, securing the two top spots with original titles, Hazbin Hotel and Reacher.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Hazbin Hotel topped the list of most ‘in demand’ shows in the Netherland, with the adult animation musical earning a score of 28.12x. Whilst, action-thriller series Reacher secured second place, with a score of 22.77 times the demand of an average show.

However Disney+ made the most appearances, with shows The Mandalorian (eighth), Loki (tenth) ,and Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale (ninth) which is available on Disney steamer in the Netherlands.

Max, still available as HBO Max in the Netherland charted twice with titles Our Flag Means Death scoring 18.87x and For All Mankind with 16.77x.

Streaming leader Netflix made the single appearance on Parrot’a top ten digital originals in the Netherlands with UK Royal Family drama series, The Crown (sixth), along with Apple TV+ which ranked fourth with sci-fi series For All Mankind.

Tags: Amazon Prime Video, Parrot Analytics

Most Recent

Related Content

INTELLIGENCE

view all

DTVE Industry Survey 2024 – 500 leads guaranteed with sponsorship

Know the best practices for Audience Engagement

The Evolving Path to Profitability: Optimizing ARPU through Effective Subscriber Management

Webinar | AI Dubbing: the new black in media

DTVE Autumn Survey 2023 – Sponsorship Opportunities

Webinar | How to build an award-winning TV platform