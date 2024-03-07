Waipu.tv adds five new channels
Exaring-owned German streamer Waipu.tv has added five new channels to its line-up.
German actor and comedian Oliver Kalkofe’s own channel KalkTV is launching on the platform along with four other services: true crime offering Real Crime Deutschland, Romance TV Catch-Up, multi-IP kids FAST channel StoryZoo & Friends and TV-Klassiker, which airs popular German TV series from past years including Familie Heinz Becker, Gegen den Wind, Büro Büro, Der Fander and Dittsche.
Waipu.tv currently has over one million subscribers and has a technical reach of 30 million homes over Freenet-backed Exaring’s dedicated fibre network.
“The special thing about waipu.tv is that we can add new channels to the portfolio quickly and without much technical effort,” said Markus Härtenstein , board member at Exaring, operator of waipu.tv.
“That’s why we offer the largest selection of German-language programmes. This is how we ensure that our customers get their favorite programme. You can use favourite lists to highlight corresponding channels. This means that waipu.tv users can immediately find the content they want, despite its large selection.”
