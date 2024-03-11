Barcelona unveils new streaming service Barça One

Spanish top-tier football team FC Barcelona has launched its dedicated free streaming service Barça One.

The free ad-supported platform does not require a registration from users, but will provide a paid ad-free subscription offering ,which will be available to Barcelona members for free.

The LaLiga team’s Barça One will house over 1,500 hours of content from its current streamer Barça TV+, including archive material, games, shows, reports and historic content.

The global OTT platform will also deliver new selection of programmes with the latest Barça info, including live broadcasts, press conferences, original content and more.

According to the football organisation, Barça One will start broadcasting in the next few weeks with documentary film Origins | Araujo, the feature explores the roots of the Uruguayan defender and former player Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona said the streaming service is “the natural and necessary evolution of Barça TV+ that will ensure that the club stays at the forefront of the entertainment industry.” Barça One will also become an important source of income, said the club.