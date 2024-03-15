Parrot Analytics: Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel keeps lead in Switzerland

Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel continues to be a hit with audiences, leading Parrot Analytics’ originals in-demand chart for the week running March 3-7 in Switzerland.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

The animated musical series won Prime Video its only score of 25.35 times the demand of an average show, attracting the biggest audience by a considerable margin.

However, Netflix and Apple TV+ were the most popular platforms, both earning two places on the chart. Netflix’s latest adaptation Avatar: The Last Airbender attracted 19.25 times the demand of an average show, securing second spot. The streaming leader’s sci-fi series Stranger Things also made a return on the chart in fourth.

Apple TV+ series, Masters Of The Air, landed in third. The comedy series Ted Lasso from the streaming service also came in tenth, scoring 13.67 times the demand of an average show.

Along with Prime Video, both Disney+ and Paramount only made the single appearance on the chart. Disney’s Star Wars spin-off drama The Mandalorian scored 15.45 times the demand of an average show. Whereas, Paramount+ series Halo followed behind earning sixth place.

Meanwhile, though not available in Switzerland both Hulu and FX also made it into the top originals in-demand.