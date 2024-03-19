Paramount+ rolls out ad-tier across international markets

Paramount Global’s streaming brand Paramount+ will begin the international rollout of its ad-supported from this spring.

The plan will launch in April in Canada and in June in Australia, priced at $6.99 CAD and AUD, respectively.

The Paramount+ ad-free premium plan will also roll out in Europe, beginning with France this month.

Paramount+ was launched into 45 countries in 2022, offering shows such as Lioness, Tulsa King and Yellowstone from Taylor Sheridan, as well as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and forthcoming drama The Curse.

The company CEO Bob Bakish recently announced it was cutting back on local-language programming internationally and focusing on “Hollywood hits” with broader appeal both in the US and overseas.

Last month the company posted full-year revenues of US$29.7 billion, down 2%, of which streaming accounted for US$6.7 billion, up 37%. Adjusted OIBDA was US$2.4 billion, down 27% after what Bakish described as “a dynamic and in many ways a challenging year”.

The company’s Q4 performance was hit by a 12% drop in revenue amid cable subscriber declines and a drop in advertising. Paramount+ also added 4.1 million net new subscribers in the quarter.

Marco Nobili, EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+ stated: “Our pricing strategy and a market-by-market approach to our offering is key to providing customers choice, flexibility and value. The ‘Premium’ tier has demonstrated great success in Canada, Australia and Latin America, and I am confident this offering will enable us to reach new subscribers in Europe, as well. As we launch ‘Basic (with ads)’ in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners. The ‘Basic’ tier allows us to continue to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family.”

Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales, said: “By introducing the ‘Basic (with ads)’ plan in Canada and Australia, we will enhance our value to our partners by enabling advertisers to buy across our global franchises, series and films through our digital platform, EyeQ, alongside the breadth of Paramount’s premium video inventory in a comprehensive and impactful way.”