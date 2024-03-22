ANGA COM unveils 2024 conference programme and speakers

Germany’s broadband and media industry conference ANGA COM, taking place in Cologne from May 14-16, has released its conference programme.

The two-day event includes of over 50 panels and more than 200 speakers, with highlights such as the Gigabit Summit, the Media Summit, the Fiber Optic Summit.

Gigabit Summit Cooperation or Consolidation – How will the Operator Structure develop by 2030? The panellists include Jan Georg Budden (CEO and Co-Founder, Deutsche GigaNetz), Timo von Lepel (Managing Director, NetCologne), Andreas Pfisterer (CEO, Deutsche Glasfaser), Jens Prautzsch (CEO, Unsere Grüne Glasfaser) and Philippe Rogge (CEO Vodafone Deutschland and Member of the Executive Committee Vodafone Group).

The Media Summit will address the question “Linear, On Demand, Free or Pay – Which Content will create new Growth?” at a top level. It will feature Thomas Lückerath (DWDL.de) will present: Dr. Nadine Bilke (Programme Director, ZDF), Inga Leschek (Programme Managing Director RTL and RTL+), Sabine de Mardt (Managing Director & Producer, Gaumont), Henrik Pabst (Managing Director and Chief Content Officer, Seven.One Entertainment Group), Dr. Christoph Schneider (Country Director, Prime Video DE/AT & Managing Director, Amazon Digital Germany) and Sascha Schwingel (CEO, UFA)

The Fiber Optic Summit will discuss the key operational question: “How do we keep up the Pace of Expansion?”. The panel is chaired by Dr. Kerstin Baumgart (Managing Director Wholesale, Telekom Deutschland), Nelson Killius (CEO, M-net), Markus Oswald (CEO, Tele Columbus), Tanja Richter (Managing Director Technology & Network Director, Vodafone Deutschland) and Bernd Thielk (Managing Director, willy.tel). Moderator: Wolfgang Bock (Boston Consulting Group).

In the panel “Future of Streaming: Content, Costs and Cooperations”, the key topics of the streaming business will be discussed by Clement Schwebig (President & MD Western Europe & Africa, Warner Bros. Discovery), Henning Nieslony (Chief Streaming Officer, RTL Deutschland), Elke Walthelm (Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Sky Deutschland), Katharina Frömsdorf (Chief Platforms & Growth Officer Seven.One Entertainment Group & CEO Joyn) and Haruka Gruber (SVP Media, DAZN). Moderator: Prof. Dr. Klaus Goldhammer (Goldmedia).

The international technology programme will also address topics such as FTTH, PON, DOCSIS 4.0, 10G, open access, Streaming & OTT, Content Distribution, CDN, AI, Sustainability, Resilience and IoT.

Dr. Peter Charissé, CEO of ANGA COM, said: “This year, our conference programme combines major strategic issues and day-to-day practice even better – and this also internationally. This applies equally to telecommunications as well as media topics. Top level from both areas – that is only possible in Cologne.”