North America CEO Joe Markowski leaves DAZN

North America boss Joe Markowski will leave DAZN, after more than a decade at the sports entertainment company.

Markowski was appointed chief executive officer of DAZN North America unit in 2022, serving a little under two years in that role. Prior to this, he was EVP of global platform and EVP of North Amercia at DAZN.

During his tenure, Markowski oversaw DAZN’s expansion to more than 200 countries and territories in 2020.

The chief was also previously commercial director at DAZN Japan and headed the streamer’s global boxing proposition.

Markowski will remain an advisor to the group, with Pete Oliver, CEO of growth markets, to takeover responsibility of DAZN’s global boxing proposition.

DAZN said in a statement: “Joe has played a significant role in the development of DAZN in his 13 years with the company, helping to lay solid foundations for the global boxing proposition and expanding DAZN’s presence in Japan and the US. DAZN is grateful for Joe’s commitment, industry expertise, and strategic insight over the years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“As we move forward, we are happy to announce that Pete Oliver will be responsible for the overall global boxing proposition. We are confident in his ability to lead us to further success as DAZN expands globally,” they added.

Markowski said: I’m extremely proud of the business we have built. We led a global disruption to the sports industry from an industrial park in Feltham. That takes some doing. DAZN has gifted me of two years in Tokyo, six (and counting) in NYC, and countless trips to all corners of the world. I don’t take these experiences for granted.”

He added, “I’m thankful too for the boxing fans on the internet who have made me laugh, and reminded me to get my hair cut. Most of all, I’m thankful for the incredibly talented, committed and ambitious people that I’ve had the pleasure of working with along the way. You have been excellent. I’m excited now to watch DAZN continue its growth and evolution under Shay and the leadership team, and to helping where I can as a Senior Advisor to the business.”