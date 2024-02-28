DAZN takes on account fraud with GeoComply geolocation

Sports streamer DAZN has tapped anti-fraud and geolocation specialist GeoComply Solutions to pilot its advanced geolocation solution (GeoComply Core) to augment DAZN’s content access control systems.

DAZN launched GeoComply’s VPN and proxy detection solution, GeoGuard, last year and now plans to work side-by-side with the GeoComply team to introduce the latter’s geolocation solution to the media and entertainment vertical.

GeoComply and DAZN aim to tap the potential of anti-fraud geolocation technology to improve online fraud and piracy prevention and addresse the issue of hijacked residential IPs being used to gain unauthorized access to content.

GeoComply Core widely used to protect online transactions and is deployed by streamers including the BBC, ITV, beIN Sports, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as gaming and financial services businesses.

The solution runs hundreds of location data, device integrity, and identity fraud checks on every geolocation transaction to detect suspicious activity.

The technology helps distinguish between legitimate viewers and fraudulent traffic including users on hi-jacked residential IP addresses, which DAZN says will enable it to comply with requirements from sports leagues as part of its licensing agreements.

GeoComply says that GeoComply Core helps identify the estimated 31% of viewers who share account details and allows rights owners and streaming services to precisely target them to unlock new revenues, whilst protecting the credentials of legitimate users.

The company says its tech also tackles account takeover and the use of synthetic identities, which are the most common form of cybercrime.

GeoComply CEO Anna Sainsbury said: “GeoComply’s tech was born from compliance needs in regulated industries, but has applications across multiple verticals, like media and entertainment. DAZN is leading the market when it comes to protecting content borders and adhering to sports league streaming requirements. It’s become clear that the streaming industry needs more than IP based blocking to support international streaming business models, which is exactly why we’re planning to work side-by-side with DAZN to deploy GeoComply Core as its solution for geolocation compliance.”

DAZN CTO Sandeep Tiku said: “The global sports streaming market is evolving at an incredibly rapid pace making it even more critical for us to put safeguards in place that will protect our contractual relationships with the sports leagues and ensure that we’re preventing the misuse of our platform by fraudsters. Working closely with GeoComply through 2023 we have been impressed by the advanced geolocation and fraud detection capabilities they have built which far exceeds anything we have seen elsewhere in the market. We believe in the technology and look forward to deploying it across our platform.”