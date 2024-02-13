Former X chief Yu Sasamoto becomes CEO of DAZN Japan

Former X (previously Twitter) Japan and APAC boss, Yu Sasamoto, has been named DAZN Japan chief executive and Asian business development officer.

Sasamoto who was appointed effective February 5, will oversee the Japan’s operations. He will also be responsible for expansion into Asia Pacific and growing its Taiwan’s business.

Most recently at X, Sasamoto was tasked with leading growth in Japan and APAC as chief executive officer, where he has helped double the company’s sales in the nine years since first joining in 2014.

Sasamoto has also served as CEO of MTV Japan in 2002, executive officer at Microsoft Inc in 2007 and two later became managing executive officer of Microsoft Corporation.

A carrerr spanning 27 years, DAZN said the newly appointed Japan boss has a wide network across sports organisations, agencies, and media.

Sasamoto said: “I see DAZN as a very exciting business and have had many meetings with CEO Shai Segev and other global leaders. I want to contribute to its continued growth.Being at the forefront of DAZN Japan is a very exciting opportunity, and I look forward to leading innovation and growth in the sports streaming industry.”

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev added: “I am very pleased to welcome a highly capable person like Yutaka Sasamoto as CEO of DAZN Japan. Under Mr. Sasamoto’s leadership, We would like to solidify our position as the ‘home of sports’ in Japan and around the world. I have no doubt that his track record, strategic vision, and extensive network within the industry, along with our partnership with the J.League over the next 10 years, will accelerate our growth in Japan and APAC. I am confident that Mr. Sasamoto’s leadership will further strengthen DAZN’s position as a premier streaming service.”