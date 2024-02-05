DAZN Sport channel launches on YouTube

DAZN has launched new YouTube channel, DAZN Sport, which will house the sports streaming giant’s original programming focused on leading athletes.

The sports streamer said DAZN Sport will reimagine formats and optimise the platform’s archive for social distribution. The channel launches alongside a new season of No Days Off series, from DAZN’s US-based social media publisher and content studio, Team Whistle, which generates five billion views per month, according to DAZN.

No Days Off follows the lives of professional and up-and-coming athletes, which DAZN reports has earned 7.1 billion lifetime views to date. The second season debuted at the start of this month centered on professional climber Shauna Coxsey.

DAZN Sport also looks to create sponsored and social first content opportunities for brands to align themselves with major sporting tentpole moments and athletes, said the company.

The YouTube platform will also host DAZN owned documentaries and other content they have global rights to, as well as original shorts that span from hosted storytelling to viral reactions.

Damian Smyth, VP of global sales at DAZN, said: “Working closely with Whistle, as our in-house social content studio, means we can combine expertise to further expand our monetization strategy. We are starting by launching a new “DAZN Sport” YouTube Channel, with a multisport content slate filled with authentic and uplifting stories that sponsors, brands and advertisers can get behind in a meaningful way.”

Dustin Fleischman EVP of revenue & brand strategy at Team Whistle, added: “We have seen success with brands around original social content that demonstrates authentic storytelling across both mid and short form formats, to connect audiences with their favorite athletes and entertainers.