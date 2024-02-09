DAZN to deliver global coverage of Super Bowl via NFL Game Pass

The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII event, taking place on February 11, will feature on DAZN globally via its NFL Game Pass, excluding the US and China.

DAZN’s NFL Game Pass which launched globally last year, will include coverage of the entire Super Bowl event, including the halftime show, original American broadcast with US, pregame show, ads and analysis.

In addition, through the NFL Game Pass viewers will have access to the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network 24/7 live, and on-demand shows, as well as, full game replays and condensed highlights.

The NFL and DAZN Group signed a 10-year partnership in February 2023 in which the sports streaming giant delivered the NFL Game Pass to global American football fans beginning with the 2023 season. It excluded the US with extensive NFL coverage in the region and China, where the NFL has a long-term streaming partnership with Tencent.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will go head to head for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

Pete Oliver, DAZN growth markets CEO, said:“Growing the popularity of the NFL is a priority for DAZN. The Super Bowl, as one the biggest sports entertainment events, is an ideal way to introduce sports fans to the excitement of American Football. Providing more and easier ways for people to access Super Bowl LVIII, across multiple devices in 200 plus territories makes this Super Bowl ‘super’ accessible”.