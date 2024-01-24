DAZN expands free offering to global markets

Sports streaming powerhouse, DAZN, has extended its recently-launched free offering to global markets including Spain, Japan, Italy, and Portugal.

DAZN first launched its free tier in Germany in December 2023 followed by the UK for its Women Football offering. Every week, in all countries, a selection of live games for which DAZN has the broadcast rights will be available for free on the DAZN online platform, without a subscription.

Content available via DAZN’s free tier will vary across each market, but the sports platform will air all three games of the Riyadh Season Cup for free to registered users across the world.

Users in Italy will have free access to FA CUP matches including the Tottenham and Manchester City game on Friday January 26. A selection of games from football leagues such as LaLiga and Liga Portugal will also be shown in Italy.

DAZN will include Ring Featherweight Championship fight featuring German boxer Nina Meinke and Amanda Serrano via its Free Offer in Germany.

While in Japan, the streamer unveiled its new free plan — DAZN Freemium. The offering allows consumers to view selected content for free by registering through the DAZN platform. It includes DAZN’s NFL Game Pass content, J.League games, AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Ligue 1, EFL Championship and Serie A matches.

DAZN will also remove the paywall for its women football offering across a number of markets which includes the UEFA Women’s Champions League , SL Benfica, Frauen Bundesliga, League F, Serie A, and Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Jorge Pavão de Sousa, DAZN Portugal’s general director, said: “Our goal is to become the reference platform for all sports fans, offering the best content and the best experience.

Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italy, said: “Our vision is to bring the most innovative sports experience to as many fans as possible globally and the launch of the free mode is another step in this direction. By offering the best proposal for rights holders and the best app for fans, we are working to involve an ever-increasing number of fans in a complete and interactive ecosystem that can offer all the emotions of great sport”.