DAZN Japan extends J3 League rights until 2025

In a new deal with the Japan Professional Soccer League (J.League), sports streaming platform, DAZN Japan, has net the broadcasting rights to J3 League until 2025

The third division Japanese football competition will be shown on the DAZN channel in Japan for another two years, after its partnership concluded in March 2023.

A selection of J3 League games will feature for free via DAZN Freemium which is scheduled to launch on January 23.

According to the sports streamer, DAZN Freemium allows consumers to view selected content by registering through the DAZN platform. The plan already includes DAZN’s NFL Game Pass content, but after the official launch, viewers will be able to watch a wider range of sports content including live sporting events.

DAZN Japan, executive vice president, Manabu Yamada said, “We are very pleased that with this agreement, customers will be able to watch all official games of the Meiji Yasuda J League on DAZN until the 2025 season. We believe that this partnership will not be possible without mutual success. We will continue to work hard to ensure that above all else, the fans can enjoy the J.League.”