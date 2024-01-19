DAZN snaps up global rights to Hexagon Cup

DAZN has acquired the global rights, excluding the US, to new padel tournament Hexagon Cup starting 31 January.

The Hexagon Cup kicks off in Madrid, Spain on January 31, with semi-finals on February 3 and the finals on February 4.

The sports streaming giant will deliver the championship’s qualification rounds, the semi-finals and the finals through to February 4.

It sees six teams divided into two qualifying groups and compete in a series of head-to-head matchups. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the finals, where the inaugural Hexagon Cup champions will be crowned.

The rising sport competition has gained traction for its celebrity teams, including the the Rafa Nadal Academy powered by Richard Mille team, RL9 by the Barcelona FC footballer Robert Lewandowski, Team AD/vantage by tennis player Andy Murray, ElevenEleven Team USA, owned by US actress Eva Longoria, Team Bella Puerto Rico, owned by Puerto Rican businessmen María Esteve and Carlos López-Lay, and a fan-led Hexagon Cup team.

Viewers in Spain will be able to watch live coverage via the DAZN app on smart TVs, mobiles phones, tablets, games consoles, PCs and other connected devices, as well as on DAZN’s linear channels.

Tim Godfrey, strategic advisor, Hexagon Cup, said: “As a premium OTT platform, DAZN enables Hexagon Cup to reach a wide and varied audience, which is especially important for our first event. We’re excited to get to bring the excitement of padel to sports fans across Spain and the world, and due to DAZN’s multi-level streaming strategy, they can watch wherever and however they want to.”

Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP global head of rights, said: “Padel is one of the fastest growing and interesting sports around, and Hexagon Cup is an excellent and innovative competition that highlights the best of the sport. Padel is already hugely popular in Spain, so the wider distribution we can deliver in that market is great news for our Spanish subscribers. And the burgeoning international growth of padel means that the global distribution DAZN delivers makes sense for Hexagon Cup and our millions of users worldwide.”