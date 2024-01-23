DAZN and NBA extend partnership in Germany

Sports entertainment platform, DAZN, has retained its media rights to the NBA in Germany, in a renewed deal with the leading basketball association.

The sports hub will broadcast over 200 NBA games live, including the newly created in-season tournament NBA Cup, the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals.

The NBA’s own 24/7 linear channel, NBA TV will also continue to be available to DAZN customers. There, viewers can watch daily studio coverage, features and individual live games with the original US commentary.

DAZN first partnered with the NBA in 2016 to air games from the esteemed US basketball league in Germany. DAZN’s Super Sports offering in Germany which includes NBA goes for €19.99 per month.

The next NBA game kicks off tomorrow, January 24, which will see the LA teams Lakers and Clippers go head to head.

“Since 2016, DAZN has been bringing the NBA to all fans in Germany. We are thrilled to extend our long-standing collaboration with the NBA and continue to bring the best basketball league in the world to our viewers for years to come,” said Alice Mascia, CEO DACH and group CMO at DAZN. “With the NBA, NFL, WNBA and NCAA basketball and football, DAZN is the home of US sports and we look forward to bringing our fans unforgettable moments on and off the court.”

DAZN is the home of US sports in Germany with coverage on the NFL, the NBA, NCAA college football as well as college basketball including March Madness and selected MLB baseball games via the linear channel MLB Network. The sports streamer also covers handball from the EHF Champions League, darts, golf, martial arts with the UFC and PFL, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1