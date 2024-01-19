DAZN ups its MMA content for France with PFL deal

Sports streamer DAZN has struck a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) making it the exclusive broadcaster of all PFL events in France.

The news comes following the PFL’s first-ever event in Paris last year. A new bout between Parisian fighters Cedric Doumbe and Baissangour ‘Baki’ Chamsoudinov set to be carried live on DAZN on March 7.

The Accor Arena on March 7 will also witness the start of the PFL Europe Season.

The deal between the PFL and DAZN in France will first begin with pay-per-view event PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 24.

DAZN said that the partnership adds to the expanding range of premium sports competitions available on the streamer in France. MMA fans will also be able to view the PFL Global Season, PFL MENA, PFL Africa and Bellator Champions Series, as well as the full PFL and Bellator archive.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “This new partnership shows our ambition for DAZN in France. This partnership with such a prestigious league is key to develop our sports portfolio with premium content and become the preferred destination for all sports fans, in a country where MMA is hugely popular. DAZN will focus on delivering the highest quality entertainment through cutting-edge technology and easier accessibility to top level fights, including cards with world-renowned Cedric Doumbe, and play a positive role to help develop MMA in France.”

Peter Murray, PFL CEO, said: “I’m excited about the continued strategic partnership between PFL and DAZN as we begin the second season of PFL Europe with a massive event at the Accor Arena in France on March 7,” Murray said. “DAZN gives PFL fans the opportunity to watch our top European talent compete inside the SmartCage as we continue to grow our presence around the globe.”