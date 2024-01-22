WBD airs Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will air the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024 as part of its Olympics programming plans.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games is underway featuring athletes who are set to star at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The youth-centered tournament which concludes on February 1, will be shown live on WBD channels and platform, including the Eurosport App and discovery+ in European markets.

WBD also announced the commission of a slate of non-scripted titles in the lead up to the Summer Olympics Paris 2024, including seven-parter Chasing Glory, refugee story — We Dare to Dream, and doc film Paris, La Vie Sportive.

Scott Young, Group SVP, content, production and business operations, WBD Sports Europe, said: “2024 is set to be one of the most spectacular years of sport the world has ever seen with the Olympic Summer Games in Paris being the jewel in the crown. Our approach to Paris 2024 is to tell the story of these Games through the athletes who compete in an authentic and engaging form of storytelling that brings fans closer than ever to their heroes. We will share these stories to the widest possible audience across Europe by producing year-round programming, in short and long form formats. Our commitment is to screen the widest variety of Olympic sports anywhere while providing immersive coverage that gets to the heart of the action, and the outcomes.