Warner Bros. Discovery renews Formula E rights beyond 12 years

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has extended its broadcasting rights to Formula E for another 12 years in Europe.

The global media company will be the exclusive broadcaster of Formula E in eight markets including the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Spain and Turkey, while also providing live race coverage in Italy for the first time since 2020.

Live and on-demand coverage of the all-electric motor racing sport will feature on linear channels Eurosport 1 and 2, as well as across streaming platforms including Max, discovery+, the Eurosport App and Eurosport Extra. Formula E races will also broadcast across WBD’s free-to-air networks.

The Formula E Championship gets underway on January 13 for its tenth season. The 2024 series will encompass 16 rounds with the tournament concluding in London in July.

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group joint broadcaster TNT Sports recently became the exclusive broadcaster of Formula E in the UK and Ireland. The racing competition also has broadcasting partners with L’Équipe in France, DF1 in Germany, Austria’s ServusTV, Roku in the US and on commercial broadcaster CMG in China for the first time.

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are proud to house one of the most comprehensive multi-market motorsport portfolios anywhere which delivers year-round action to millions of fans across Europe. We’re delighted that we can further extend our partnership with the Formula E to continue leveraging our world-class production expertise and passionate motorsport storytelling ability to scale coverage to the widest possible audience.”

David Coulthard, Formula E presenter and former Formula 1 driver, said: “As someone who is all about entertainment, Formula E absolutely delivers. It’s going into its 10th season with a world-class driver line-up including multiple champions from across the various championships. It’s a mature racing product that’s got great respect in the motorsport community and is capable of truly captivating fans. I’m looking forward to seeing the community grow.”