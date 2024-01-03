Formula E secures free-to-air coverage in Germany and Austria

In a further move of Formula E deepening its global coverage, the electric motorsport racing series has struck a new multi-year partnership with Red Bull Media House, DF1 and ServusTV which will see races broadcast in Germany and Austria across free-to-air (FTA), pay TV and digital platforms.

Formula E World Championship races and qualifying sessions will be shown live on the newly launched FTA channel DF1 in Germany. According to the sports body, the deal will be Formula E’s largest FTA programming distribution in Germany since its inception.

ServusTV Motorsport, the dedicated motorsport channel on Deutsche Telekom’s pay TV service, Magenta TV, and digital platform ServusTV On and speedweek.com, will also feature Formula E races and qualifying sessions live.

Meanwhile in Austria, all 17 races of the championship, will air live on ServusTV, with the races on ServusTV’s digital channels.

The tenth season of the Formula E World Championship commences on January 13 concluding in London on July 21. According to Formula E, it only sport certified net zero carbon since the series launch in 2014.

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer, Formula E, said: “This exciting new partnership with Red Bull Media House, ServusTV, and DF1 marks a significant milestone in bringing Formula E’s racing to Germany and Austria—a region with a deep-rooted passion for motorsport. As we gear up for our most dynamic season yet, including a double-header race in Berlin, fans in these key markets will have access to more live race programming than ever before through free-to-air channels.”