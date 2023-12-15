Formula E races to air live in China for the first time in new landmark deal

Formula E will be shown live in China for the first time in a new landmark deal with Chinese national broadcaster, CMG.

CMG will air all 17 races in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship across its CCTV platforms starting from January 13 2024.

As part of the deal, premier sports channels CCTV5 and CCTV5+ will show Formula E races, including the inaugural Shanghai race doubleheader in May next year. Digital platform Yangshipin will also deliver coverage of the racing series, including all practice and qualifying sessions.

Formula E will race for the first time at the new The Shanghai International Circuit on May 25 and May 26 2024. The first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing in 2014, with Sanya and Hong Kong also hosting a total of seven races in China to date, the most recent in March 2019. Formula E also has two Chinese-owned teams Envision Racing and ERT Formula E Team.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:“This is huge for Formula E as we get ready to race in our biggest season yet. For the first time, every Formula E race will be available live in China on CCTV, the nation’s largest sports platform. We are excited to work with CMG as a major new media partner for Formula E and focus on supercharging our audience growth in China through the coming seasons.”