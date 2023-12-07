TNT Sports to exclusively broadcast Formula E in the UK

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group’s joint venture TNT Sports will become the exclusive broadcaster of Formula E in the UK.

Live coverage of the tournament race kicks off on TNT Sports in the new year, accompanied a livestream of every race in the UK on discovery+.

TNT Sports’ football pundit and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas will front Formula E coverage, joining lead presenter Nicki Shields as well as a host of experts, including commentator Tom Brooks, ex-Formula E driver Karun Chandhok, and IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti.

The tenth edition of the electric motorsport will commence in Mexico City on Saturday January 13, with the season to run through to July.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said: “This is incredible news for sports fans in the UK who already watch premium live sports on TNT Sports. From next month they will get to enjoy the new thrill of Formula E racing, the most competitive motorsport on TV. For existing Formula E fans, we are excited to present TNT Sports as the new home of Formula E in the UK. With experienced professional sportsperson and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas leading our stellar line-up of expert presenters to provide his original perspective for viewers, we cannot wait to get to work in Mexico City.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “We are pleased to agree a new supercharged partnership with Formula E that will deliver sports fans in the UK and Ireland with exclusive live coverage of every race throughout the season. Not only does this further expand our motorsport portfolio but integrates Formula E as part of the most varied premium sports offer in the UK alongside football, rugby, cricket, boxing and much more to further elevate the profile of the series and to help it to reach an even wider audience.”