Snapchat to feature Channel 4’s 2024 Paralympics content

Social media outfit Snapchat will host content from the upcoming the Paralympics 2024 in a renewed extended partnership with the UK public service broadcaster, Channel 4.

The youth-oriented app has secured the rights to air Paris 2024 Paralympics coverage as part of the extended agreement,

In addition Channel 4 will also continue to deliver content from its popular shows to Snapchat users. The shows include First Dates, Married At First Sight UK, Hollyoaks, Celebs Go Dating, Made In Chelsea, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Tattoo Fixers, Mashed, Celebrity Cooking School, The Big Celebrity Detox, and Absolutely Dyer.

Channel 4 content including the Paralympics will be delivered across 300 short form edits of on Snapchat over the coming 18 months.

Snapchat will also share ‘compilations’ of C4 hit series Body Fixers. In addition, the pubcaster will create a ‘Snap-first’ show, with a built-in AR component, which will be promoted on Channel 4’s owned and operated websites and social channels.

According to the broadcaster, the Snapchat partnership comes as part of Channel 4’s Future4 strategy, aiming to prioritise digital growth, reach young audiences and build strategic partnerships to compete more effectively.

Lucy Luke, head of UK partnerships at Snap, said: “Having collaborated with Channel 4 over the past five years, our renewed and expanded partnership with Channel 4 is a key part of our strategy to bring diverse and relevant content from world class media brands to our UK community. With the exciting year ahead in sports, the opportunity to bring the Paralympics content to millions of Snapchatters is very exciting, building on our sports offering platform wide. We’re excited to continue to deepen our relationship with Channel 4, working to deliver exciting new formats and continue to innovate together.”