Channel 4 launches app on Sky Q

UK advertising-funded public broadcaster Channel 4 has launched its streaming app on the Sky Q platform, bringing its streaming content and functionality to Sky Q subscdribers and completing its availability across Sky’s TV platforms.

The Channel 4 app will allow viewers to access its content, complementing Sky Q’s existing Channel 4 on-demand offering. Across the new Channel 4 app and Sky Q’s existing Channel 4 on-demand offering, Sky viewers will be able to view content including Gogglebox, The Inbetweeners, Married at First Sight, and The Great British Bake Off. Sky customers who access the app with a free Channel 4 streaming account, will also benefit from access to a library of box sets.

The Channel 4 app provides features including personalised content suggestions, the ability to continue watching across multiple devices, and a ‘My List’ feature to bookmark shows. Next year, Channel 4 will enable Live Restart functionality on Sky Q, enabling viewers who have missed the beginning of a programme to watch from the start.

Channel 4’s streaming service is now available on Freeview Play, Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Virgin Media, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs with Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, BT TV, TalkTalk TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV as well as on mobile devices and the web.

Earlier this year the broadcaster dropped its All 4 brand in favour of an all-encompassing Channel 4 brand across its digital and linear offerings – the first UK broadcaster to do this.

Karla Berry, distribution & partnerships leader, commercial innovation, Channel 4, said: “With today’s launch we’re bringing the very best, personalised Channel 4 streaming experience to millions of Sky Q customers across the country. Over the coming months viewers can expect to see us continue to enhance our presence across multiple platforms.”

Jon Simkin, managing director, channels & partnerships, Sky, commented: “We aim to give our customers the best entertainment experience, so we’re thrilled to be expanding Channel 4’s offering on Sky Q just in time for the Christmas period. Adding to the huge selection of content and apps already available on Sky Q and through our on-demand library, the launch of the Channel 4 app makes it even easier for viewers to access the content they love, all in one place.”