Channel 4 to upgrade streaming ad offer after successful trial of formats

UK advertising-funded public broadcaster Channel 4 is to upgrade its advertising offer after unveiling the results of what it describes as a UK-first public trial with 15 brands on new streaming ad formats.

Channel 4 says the results showed an 81% boost in long-term brand recall.

The trial, with registered Channel 4 streaming users, explored whether different ad formats such as solus takeovers and reduced ad loads could improve ad effectiveness. Channel 4 said that on the basis of the results it was confirming it would offer the ad formats to the market next year.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 kicked off a closed, lab test exploring four new streaming advertising formats, including multiple ad loads around programming. It then launched a second phase in which 40 brands took part including Boots, EE and Just Eat, to optimise three new formats across streaming for advertisers and audiences.

The trial is part of Channel 4’s digital-first strategy, Future4, and follows the move this year to bring all Channel 4 services under a single brand across streaming and linear channels.

Channel 4 recorded its biggest-ever month of streaming in October – including records for a single day’s views – driven by Married at First Sight UK, for which it is launching its first UK FAST channel, and The Great British Bake Off.

Barb data showed the channel registered 6.7 billion viewer minutes in October – the largest since official data was first recorded in November 2021.

The new ad formats include ‘Solus‘ (where an advertiser has the only ad in the pre-roll, plus the first ad in mid-programme ad breaks), which delivered a 73% increase in brand recall immediately after exposure, compared with exposure to a regular ad break, and an 81% increase in brand recall several days after exposure.

Another format, ‘Lite’ (where the advertiser will run in breaks that are limited to 60 seconds), improved brand recall by 44% and delivered a 23% increase in brand affinity, compared with exposure to a regular ad break.

Channel 4 said that nine in ten Channel 4 viewers said that short breaks are memorable and effective, with 55% less likely to avoid the new ad formats , and, 54% noting they pay more attention to the new takeover ad breaks.

Brands that took part in the closed lab trial reported a 72% increase in ad recall, rising to 98% for 16- to 34-year-olds. This trial found that Channel 4’s highest ad loads were ten times more effective versus the unexposed audience. In addition, streaming viewers are very receptive towards ads on the platform, with 36% feeling they improved the experience, rising to 46% for young viewers.

Channel 4’s Head of Commercial Innovation and Partners, Jonathan Lewis, said: “These results underline why Channel 4 is the best partner to do business with – we are continually innovating to give our partners the best ways of reaching viewers. Our streaming ad innovation further sets us apart in the industry as we generate the commercial returns from our work to prioritise digital growth and become the UK’s public service streamer.

“Our new ‘Lite’ breaks are great ‘all-rounders’: they enhance ads on all measures: recall, impact on KPIs, and, improve the viewer experience. Meanwhile ‘Solus’ Spots are great for stand out: they significantly increase recall of a spot.”