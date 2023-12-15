Extreme E extends coverage in Latin America in renewed ESPN deal

Electric off-road racing series Extreme E has extended its broadcast agreement with Disney-owned ESPN in Latin America.

ESPN will broadcast live races as well as highlights, magazine, preview and review shows across Latin American countries. This includes live coverage in in English, Spanish or Portuguese language across Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

Extreme E debuted in South America last year with races in Chile and Uruguay. The racing tournament is currently shown by more than 90 broadcasters in over 200 territories worldwide.

Earlier this year, Extreme E reported coverage of the championship reached 135 million viewers in 2022, more than 30 per cent compared to its inaugural season in 2021.

Ali Russell, managing director at Extreme E, said: “ESPN is one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting and I’m delighted they’ll continue to air Extreme E in Latin America. It was fitting that our dramatic Season 3 finale took place in South America – a continent which has huge passion for motorsport, and particularly our championship having raced there for the past two seasons. South America is a very important market for Extreme E and not only do we display wheel-to-wheel racing on-track, but we will continue to leave a long-lasting positive impact through our Legacy Programmes in each destination off it. I am delighted that we will continue to bring our pioneering championship to a huge Latin American audience.”